iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,241 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

