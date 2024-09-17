iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.94

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 9314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 561,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

