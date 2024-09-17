iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Acquired by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCB. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. The firm has a market cap of $893.30 million, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $74.80.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

