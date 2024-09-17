iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.29

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.29 and last traded at $76.21, with a volume of 6575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.87.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DDFG Inc lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

