iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:EFG opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

