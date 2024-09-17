iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.50

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 83117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,310 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,676,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 220,824 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,299,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

