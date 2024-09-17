iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of USMV opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

