iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Raised by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,881 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWF stock opened at $365.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.45. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

