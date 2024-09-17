iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,325,000 after purchasing an additional 649,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 290,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,599,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 266,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,884,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $320.67 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $322.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

