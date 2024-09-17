iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lessened by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,428 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $56,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVW stock opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

