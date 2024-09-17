Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Shares Down 8.1%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.38). Approximately 446,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 916,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

Jadestone Energy Trading Down 7.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £154.73 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 1.43.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs located in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

