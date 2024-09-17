James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $166.50

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166.50 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.20), with a volume of 81208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.50 ($2.24).

James Halstead Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.72. The company has a market capitalization of £696.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,540.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

James Halstead Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.