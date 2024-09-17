James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $166.50

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166.50 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.20), with a volume of 81208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.50 ($2.24).
James Halstead Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.72. The company has a market capitalization of £696.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,540.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.
James Halstead Company Profile
James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than James Halstead
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.