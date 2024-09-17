JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,720,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 27,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com
JD.com Trading Up 0.2 %
JD opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JD.com
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why Rate Cuts Could Trigger a ‘Sell the News’ Event for Stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Top 3 Key Investment Trends You Can’t Ignore Ahead of Rate Cuts
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Stocks the Market Is Willing to Overpay for Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.