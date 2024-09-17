JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,720,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 27,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in JD.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

