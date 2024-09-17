Jet Protocol (JET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $322,979.61

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 72.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 280% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $322,979.61 and approximately $68.37 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009281 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013816 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,917.64 or 0.99875725 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00011 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

