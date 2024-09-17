Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,138,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 1,002,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.

Jiangxi Copper Price Performance

Shares of JIAXF stock remained flat at $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Jiangxi Copper has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

Get Jiangxi Copper alerts:

About Jiangxi Copper

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.