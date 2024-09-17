Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,138,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 1,002,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.
Jiangxi Copper Price Performance
Shares of JIAXF stock remained flat at $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Jiangxi Copper has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.
About Jiangxi Copper
