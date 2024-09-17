JMP Securities Increases Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Price Target to $23.00

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AURA. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Aura Biosciences stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Aura Biosciences by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aura Biosciences by 39.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

