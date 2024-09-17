JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Unity Software (NYSE:U)

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

U has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of U stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at $168,876,112.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at $168,876,112.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,672 shares of company stock worth $5,762,015 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Unity Software by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $7,576,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,192,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

