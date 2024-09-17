John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.57. 210,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,898. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $110.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

