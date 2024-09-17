Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Short Interest Up 6.7% in August

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 19,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $2,823,000. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $167.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,925. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $403.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

