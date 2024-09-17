Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
JTC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JTCPF traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.15. 33,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.71. JTC has a 12 month low of C$7.68 and a 12 month high of C$14.15.
About JTC
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.