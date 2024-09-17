Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JTCPF traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.15. 33,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.71. JTC has a 12 month low of C$7.68 and a 12 month high of C$14.15.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

