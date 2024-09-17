Justin Ash Buys 21,100 Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Stock

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) insider Justin Ash acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £49,796 ($65,780.71).

LON:SPI traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 237.50 ($3.14). 360,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 248.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 245.25. The stock has a market cap of £959.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3,378.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. Spire Healthcare Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 207 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.57).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

