Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (JUTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.91 on October 31st

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (OTCMKTS:JUTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.9116 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

OTCMKTS JUTOY opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas, new energy, and refining and chemical industries. The company engages in the construction of large-scale modules, such as onshore LNG modules, modular plants, offshore platform upper modules, and FPSO/FLNG modules, as well as shop design, material procurement, structural prefabrication, machining, painting, assembly, machinery and equipment installation, pre-commissioning, load-out and transportation, and other activities; and undertakes projects in oil and gas process modules, petrochemical equipment, and undersea business.

