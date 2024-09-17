Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (JUTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.91 on October 31st

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (OTCMKTS:JUTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.9116 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
Jutal Offshore Oil Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS JUTOY opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.
Jutal Offshore Oil Services Company Profile
