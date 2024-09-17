K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,665,500 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 8,126,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.7 days.
K92 Mining Price Performance
KNTNF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. 97,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $6.31.
K92 Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than K92 Mining
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.