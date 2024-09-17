Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading Up 21.7%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 810,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 478,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

Kanabo Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.85 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian Mattioli purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500 ($1,981.51). 37.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store; and operates Treat It, an online clinic that provides mental health treatments.

