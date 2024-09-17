Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth about $98,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kanzhun by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,978,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,688,000 after purchasing an additional 877,342 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after buying an additional 141,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,202. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. Kanzhun has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.47.

BZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

