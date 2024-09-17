Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.43

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.43 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 37172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Karooooo Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $881.50 million, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Karooooo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,387,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 209,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 23.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

