Kaspa (KAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.28 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and approximately $61.47 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,722,369,601 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,718,610,531.5818. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16900447 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $53,254,738.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

