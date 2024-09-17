KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of KBCSY stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,795. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

