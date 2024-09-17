Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,415,500 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 3,196,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Keppel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPELF opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Keppel has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Keppel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

