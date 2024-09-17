Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 756,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.3 days.

OTCMKTS KKPNF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

