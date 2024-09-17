Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Up 7.8% in August

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,700 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 516,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on KFY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

