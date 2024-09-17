Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.00 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNOS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives.

