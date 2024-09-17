Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 2.3%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.39. 12,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 952,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 642,245 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,731,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

