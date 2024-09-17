KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in August

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,845,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 3,333,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KWG Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWGPF remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. KWG Group has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get KWG Group alerts:

KWG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property development and investment, and hotel operation businesses. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.