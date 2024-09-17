KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in August

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,845,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 3,333,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWGPF remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. KWG Group has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property development and investment, and hotel operation businesses. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

