L & S Advisors Inc Buys 137 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stryker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

SYK stock opened at $371.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.53. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

