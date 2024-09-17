L & S Advisors Inc Buys New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $77.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

