L & S Advisors Inc Has $5.76 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,891 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

AXP opened at $261.13 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $262.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day moving average is $235.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.