L & S Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $232.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

