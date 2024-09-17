L & S Advisors Inc Invests $3.26 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,891,000 after buying an additional 257,658 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,558,000 after buying an additional 272,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

KMI opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

