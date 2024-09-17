L & S Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,240,000 after buying an additional 134,389 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 100.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.09, for a total value of $205,036.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,278.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,989 shares of company stock worth $37,891,416. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $359.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

