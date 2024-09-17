Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $6.80 to $7.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Latham Group traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 167752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at $196,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $169,065.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,021.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $441,364. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Latham Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 199,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Latham Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 271,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $770.87 million, a P/E ratio of 225.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

