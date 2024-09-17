Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,160,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 10,530,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Bank of America lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.22. 3,598,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,831. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. American National Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

