Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Update

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,010,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 33,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its position in Li Auto by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 604,773 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Li Auto by 510.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 63,917 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $17,696,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $2,003,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LI traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. 9,412,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,746,346. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

LI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

