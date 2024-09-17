Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Fourth Sail Capital LP

Fourth Sail Capital LP cut its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507,692 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up 0.2% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,234 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 291,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,271,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 197,988 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,609,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after buying an additional 737,883 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price (up previously from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.56 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In related news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.