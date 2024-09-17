Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier Buys 625,000 Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Stock

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at $72,844,384. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MBX Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MBX Biosciences stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,650. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $26.08.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.