Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier Buys 625,000 Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Stock

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at $72,844,384. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
MBX Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of MBX Biosciences stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,650. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $26.08.
MBX Biosciences Company Profile
