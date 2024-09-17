Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.70% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE LSPD opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 246,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $25,993,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after buying an additional 627,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

