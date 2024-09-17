Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 591 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $521.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $488.54 and a 200-day moving average of $468.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $528.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,028. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

