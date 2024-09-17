Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 184,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.