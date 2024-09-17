Lmcg Investments LLC Has $22.09 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.68. The firm has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.88.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

