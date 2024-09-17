Lmcg Investments LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,301 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

